    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsRational AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Rational
    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rational AG Increases Sales 6% to €1.26 Billion Amid Economic Weakness

    In 2025, Rational AG marked its 50th year with robust growth, strong margins, generous dividends, and continued global expansion in professional cooking systems.

    Rational AG Increases Sales 6% to €1.26 Billion Amid Economic Weakness
    Foto: Rational AG
    • Rational AG increased sales revenues by 6% to €1.26 billion in 2025, with currency-adjusted growth of 8%
    • Main growth drivers were North America and Europe, with sales increases of 8% and 9% respectively
    • The company achieved an EBIT margin of 26.4%, slightly higher than the previous year, with EBIT of €333 million
    • A dividend of €16.00 plus a special dividend of €4.00 per share is proposed for 2026, totaling €227.4 million in distributions
    • Rational employed 2,838 people worldwide as of December 2025, with ongoing expansion plans for sales staff
    • The company celebrates 50 years of market leadership in professional cooking systems, highlighting innovations like the iCombi and iVario product lines

    The next important date, Financial figures / Balance sheet press conference / Telephone conference for the fiscal year 2025, at Rational is on 19.03.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).


    Rational

    -0,19 %
    -1,63 %
    -10,17 %
    +0,19 %
    -21,94 %
    +13,73 %
    +0,11 %
    +45,28 %
    +1.596,79 %
    ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Rational AG Increases Sales 6% to €1.26 Billion Amid Economic Weakness In 2025, Rational AG marked its 50th year with robust growth, strong margins, generous dividends, and continued global expansion in professional cooking systems.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     