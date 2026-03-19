Rational AG Increases Sales 6% to €1.26 Billion Amid Economic Weakness
In 2025, Rational AG marked its 50th year with robust growth, strong margins, generous dividends, and continued global expansion in professional cooking systems.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational AG increased sales revenues by 6% to €1.26 billion in 2025, with currency-adjusted growth of 8%
- Main growth drivers were North America and Europe, with sales increases of 8% and 9% respectively
- The company achieved an EBIT margin of 26.4%, slightly higher than the previous year, with EBIT of €333 million
- A dividend of €16.00 plus a special dividend of €4.00 per share is proposed for 2026, totaling €227.4 million in distributions
- Rational employed 2,838 people worldwide as of December 2025, with ongoing expansion plans for sales staff
- The company celebrates 50 years of market leadership in professional cooking systems, highlighting innovations like the iCombi and iVario product lines
The next important date, Financial figures / Balance sheet press conference / Telephone conference for the fiscal year 2025, at Rational is on 19.03.2026.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).
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