Rational AG Increases Sales 6% to €1.26 Billion Amid Economic Weakness

Rational AG increased sales revenues by 6% to €1.26 billion in 2025, with currency-adjusted growth of 8%

Main growth drivers were North America and Europe, with sales increases of 8% and 9% respectively

The company achieved an EBIT margin of 26.4%, slightly higher than the previous year, with EBIT of €333 million

A dividend of €16.00 plus a special dividend of €4.00 per share is proposed for 2026, totaling €227.4 million in distributions

Rational employed 2,838 people worldwide as of December 2025, with ongoing expansion plans for sales staff

The company celebrates 50 years of market leadership in professional cooking systems, highlighting innovations like the iCombi and iVario product lines

The next important date, Financial figures / Balance sheet press conference / Telephone conference for the fiscal year 2025, at Rational is on 19.03.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).





