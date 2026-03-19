Nemetschek Aims for Continued Revenue Growth After 2025 Success
Nemetschek Group closes 2025 on a high note: record-breaking revenues, surging SaaS momentum, and rising profitability set the stage for another year of strong growth.
Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
- Nemetschek Group achieved a very successful fiscal year 2025, fully meeting all its targets.
- Revenue increased by 22.6% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 1,191.2 million, exceeding the EUR 1 billion milestone for the first time.
- Subscription & SaaS revenue grew by 55.6% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 858.7 million, with recurring revenues now making up 92.2% of total revenue.
- EBITDA rose by 28.9% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 371.1 million, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 31.2%.
- Net income increased by 23.8% to EUR 217.2 million, and operating cash flow grew by 31.3% to EUR 402.9 million.
- For 2026, Nemetschek forecasts a currency-adjusted revenue growth of 14-15% and an EBITDA margin of 32-33%, supported by ongoing digital transformation and AI integration.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.
The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 67,43EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).
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