    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNemetschek AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nemetschek
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nemetschek Aims for Continued Revenue Growth After 2025 Success

    Nemetschek Group closes 2025 on a high note: record-breaking revenues, surging SaaS momentum, and rising profitability set the stage for another year of strong growth.

    Nemetschek Aims for Continued Revenue Growth After 2025 Success
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Nemetschek Group achieved a very successful fiscal year 2025, fully meeting all its targets.
    • Revenue increased by 22.6% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 1,191.2 million, exceeding the EUR 1 billion milestone for the first time.
    • Subscription & SaaS revenue grew by 55.6% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 858.7 million, with recurring revenues now making up 92.2% of total revenue.
    • EBITDA rose by 28.9% (currency-adjusted) to EUR 371.1 million, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 31.2%.
    • Net income increased by 23.8% to EUR 217.2 million, and operating cash flow grew by 31.3% to EUR 402.9 million.
    • For 2026, Nemetschek forecasts a currency-adjusted revenue growth of 14-15% and an EBITDA margin of 32-33%, supported by ongoing digital transformation and AI integration.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nemetschek is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 67,43EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).


    Nemetschek

    -0,15 %
    +1,47 %
    +2,35 %
    -28,11 %
    -41,23 %
    +24,38 %
    +30,36 %
    +390,83 %
    +1.184,76 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nemetschek Aims for Continued Revenue Growth After 2025 Success Nemetschek Group closes 2025 on a high note: record-breaking revenues, surging SaaS momentum, and rising profitability set the stage for another year of strong growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     