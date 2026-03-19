SBO 2025: Strategic Recalibration Yields Solid Results in Tough Market

SBO achieved solid financial results in 2025 despite a challenging market environment, with sales of EUR 455.3 million, down 18.8% from 2024

The company focused on diversification, acquiring 3T Additive Manufacturing and expanding into geothermal energy, CCS, helium, and lithium projects, as well as entering the subsea flow control market through NORSOK listing

Market conditions remained difficult due to oversupply in oil, trade uncertainties, and geopolitical tensions, impacting customer spending and order backlog, which decreased to EUR 89.5 million from EUR 141.8 million in 2024

EBITDA declined to EUR 71.0 million with a margin of 15.6%, and net profit after tax was EUR 23.6 million, leading to a proposed dividend of EUR 0.75 per share, representing a 50% payout ratio

The Energy Equipment division showed resilience with increased profitability, while the Precision Technology division experienced a significant sales decline due to lower customer demand, leading to capacity adjustments

SBO maintains a strong balance sheet with EUR 281.5 million in liquid funds and an equity ratio of 47.2%, despite currency effects and increased net debt to EUR 78.1 million, positioning it for strategic growth in future markets like geothermal energy, CCS, helium, lithium, and additive manufacturing

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 35,63EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.





