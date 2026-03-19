Robust 2025 Growth & Bright Outlook: What to Expect
Vonovia enters its next growth phase after a standout 2025: stronger earnings, rising portfolio values, a higher dividend, and bold targets stretching out to 2028.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- Vonovia's FY2025 results exceeded expectations, with strong performance across all segments
- The company confirmed its guidance for 2026 and outlook for 2028, aiming for higher growth and more ambitious leverage targets
- Vonovia delivered €2.80 billion in adjusted EBITDA (up 6%) and €1.54 billion in adjusted shareholder earnings (up 5.3%) in 2025
- The real estate portfolio's fair value increased to €80.7 billion, with a net value growth of 1.8% excluding investments
- The company plans to increase non-rental activities' contribution to at least 15% of EBITDA by 2026 and 20-25% by 2028
- Vonovia proposes a €1.25 dividend per share for FY2025, with a simplified dividend policy and a focus on deleveraging to meet new leverage targets by 2028
The next important date, Full Year Results 2025, at Vonovia is on 19.03.2026.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.112,00PKT (-0,25 %).
+1,30 %
-0,84 %
-10,07 %
+0,89 %
-5,32 %
+30,56 %
-51,13 %
-22,97 %
+46,40 %
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