Ottobock 2025 Annual Report & Dividend Proposal: €0.97 per Share

Record performance: core revenues rose 11.7% to €1,599.7m in 2025 (organic growth 10.6%), marking double‑digit growth for the Group.

Strong profitability: underlying core EBITDA increased 29.5% to €415.3m, lifting the underlying core EBITDA margin to 26.0%.

Significant earnings improvement: underlying net income climbed 83.2% to €177.3m; net income after extraordinary items was €88.3m (EPS €1.44).

Shareholder return: Executive and Supervisory Boards propose a dividend of €0.97 per share (35% payout of underlying net income), implying a total payout of €62.1m.

Improved cash and leverage: free cash flow rose 23.7% to €228.0m and leverage fell to 2.3x (from 3.5x) due to higher EBITDA and strong cash generation.

Segment and product drivers: EMEA (largest) grew 12.7% to €1,149.2m; Products & Components (B2B) revenues reached €896.2m (+14.5%), now 53.4% of core revenues.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Ottobock is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Ottobock at the time of the news was 53,03EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,18EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).





