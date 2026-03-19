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    United Internet Celebrates Successful 2025 Fiscal Year

    United Internet closes 2025 on a strong note: rising sales, more customers, higher earnings and a solid dividend, while setting ambitious growth targets for 2026.

    United Internet Celebrates Successful 2025 Fiscal Year
    Foto: United Internet AG
    • United Internet achieved a successful fiscal year 2025 with a 1.9% increase in sales to EUR 6.104 billion
    • Customer contracts increased by over 700,000 to a total of 29.72 million, with growth in both Consumer Applications and Business Applications segments
    • EBITDA rose by 2.4% to EUR 1.282 billion, despite increased investments and expenses for network expansion
    • Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations increased from EUR 0.87 to EUR 1.23, mainly due to lower tax expenses
    • The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share, totaling approximately EUR 86.4 million, with a payout ratio of 40.8% of adjusted net income
    • For 2026, United Internet forecasts sales growth to EUR 6.25 billion and EBITDA to EUR 1.45 billion, with lower expected capital expenditures of EUR 600-650 million

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at United Internet is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of United Internet at the time of the news was 25,44EUR and was down -0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,43EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).


    United Internet

    -0,24 %
    -6,13 %
    -7,09 %
    -2,23 %
    +28,06 %
    +49,05 %
    -31,85 %
    -41,73 %
    +788,81 %
    ISIN:DE0005089031WKN:508903





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    United Internet Celebrates Successful 2025 Fiscal Year United Internet closes 2025 on a strong note: rising sales, more customers, higher earnings and a solid dividend, while setting ambitious growth targets for 2026.
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