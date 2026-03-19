IONOS Group Achieves Record Profits in 2025 Fiscal Year
In 2025, IONOS sharpened its focus and delivered strong growth in customers, revenue, and earnings, while setting ambitious financial targets for 2026.
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- IONOS customer base grew by approximately 310,000 to 6.63 million in 2025
- Revenue increased by 5.5% to €1,316.9 million, with a 6.1% growth excluding currency effects
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 18.5% to €485.2 million, with an EBITDA margin of 36.8%
- The company decided to sell Sedo GmbH and focus on core areas, reporting the "AdTech" segment as discontinued
- Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased from €1.02 to €1.53, driven by higher profitability and lower financing costs
- For 2026, IONOS forecasts around €530 million in adjusted EBITDA and approximately 7-8% revenue growth
The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at IONOS Group is on 19.03.2026.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 21,900EUR and was up +1,74 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,125EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,03 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.274,11PKT (-0,65 %).
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