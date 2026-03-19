    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVossloh AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vossloh
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Vossloh Achieves Record Sales and EBIT Growth in 2025

    Vossloh accelerated its growth in 2025, setting new records in orders, sales, EBIT and free cash flow, and entering 2026 with a billion-euro order backlog.

    Vossloh Achieves Record Sales and EBIT Growth in 2025
    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Orders received increased to a new record of €1,398.7 million in 2025
    • Sales revenues rose by 11.0% to €1,343.2 million, reaching a new high
    • EBIT (before PPA effects for Sateba) grew by 13.7% to €119.6 million
    • Free cash flow increased by 14.9% to €98.8 million
    • Vossloh expects significant growth in sales and operating profit for 2026, driven by core divisions and Sateba
    • The order backlog exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,034.3 million, a 23.7% increase from the previous year

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Vossloh is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 69,85EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,72 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).


    Vossloh

    -3,36 %
    -2,47 %
    -15,05 %
    -6,08 %
    +2,75 %
    +84,20 %
    +64,58 %
    +32,66 %
    +12.654,16 %
    ISIN:DE0007667107WKN:766710





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Vossloh Achieves Record Sales and EBIT Growth in 2025 Vossloh accelerated its growth in 2025, setting new records in orders, sales, EBIT and free cash flow, and entering 2026 with a billion-euro order backlog.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     