Vossloh Achieves Record Sales and EBIT Growth in 2025

Orders received increased to a new record of €1,398.7 million in 2025

Sales revenues rose by 11.0% to €1,343.2 million, reaching a new high

EBIT (before PPA effects for Sateba) grew by 13.7% to €119.6 million

Free cash flow increased by 14.9% to €98.8 million

Vossloh expects significant growth in sales and operating profit for 2026, driven by core divisions and Sateba

The order backlog exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,034.3 million, a 23.7% increase from the previous year

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Vossloh is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 69,85EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).





