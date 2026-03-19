Vossloh Achieves Record Sales and EBIT Growth in 2025
Vossloh accelerated its growth in 2025, setting new records in orders, sales, EBIT and free cash flow, and entering 2026 with a billion-euro order backlog.
Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
- Orders received increased to a new record of €1,398.7 million in 2025
- Sales revenues rose by 11.0% to €1,343.2 million, reaching a new high
- EBIT (before PPA effects for Sateba) grew by 13.7% to €119.6 million
- Free cash flow increased by 14.9% to €98.8 million
- Vossloh expects significant growth in sales and operating profit for 2026, driven by core divisions and Sateba
- The order backlog exceeded €1 billion for the first time, reaching €1,034.3 million, a 23.7% increase from the previous year
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Vossloh is on 19.03.2026.
The price of Vossloh at the time of the news was 69,85EUR and was down -2,24 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,35EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,72 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).
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