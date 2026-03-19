1&1 Reveals 2025 Financial Results & Exciting Forecast

1&1 had 12.48 million customer contracts as of December 31, 2025, with a net increase of 40,000 mobile contracts but a decrease of 110,000 broadband connections

Revenue increased slightly by 1.8% to €4,135.8 million in 2025, including €40.2 million from 1&1 Versatel, with service revenue at €3,336.4 million, up 1.0%

EBITDA declined by 9.0% to €537.5 million in 2025, impacted by higher wholesale costs and network migration effects

EBIT decreased by 32.7% to €208.2 million due to lower EBITDA and higher depreciation, mainly from increased antenna sites

Earnings per share dropped by 22.3% to €0.94 in 2025, while free cash flow significantly improved to €195.1 million from €20.8 million in 2024

For 2026, 1&1 expects service revenues to remain stable, with an EBITDA of around €800 million and capital expenditures between €500-550 million

The next important date, Financial statement press conference, at 1&1 is on 19.03.2026.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 22,400EUR and was up +2,05 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,375EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).





