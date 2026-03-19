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    1&1 Reveals 2025 Financial Results & Exciting Forecast

    In 2025, 1&1 navigated mixed customer trends, modest revenue growth, and shrinking profits—yet strengthened cash flow and set ambitious targets for 2026.

    1&1 Reveals 2025 Financial Results & Exciting Forecast
    Foto: 1&1 AG
    • 1&1 had 12.48 million customer contracts as of December 31, 2025, with a net increase of 40,000 mobile contracts but a decrease of 110,000 broadband connections
    • Revenue increased slightly by 1.8% to €4,135.8 million in 2025, including €40.2 million from 1&1 Versatel, with service revenue at €3,336.4 million, up 1.0%
    • EBITDA declined by 9.0% to €537.5 million in 2025, impacted by higher wholesale costs and network migration effects
    • EBIT decreased by 32.7% to €208.2 million due to lower EBITDA and higher depreciation, mainly from increased antenna sites
    • Earnings per share dropped by 22.3% to €0.94 in 2025, while free cash flow significantly improved to €195.1 million from €20.8 million in 2024
    • For 2026, 1&1 expects service revenues to remain stable, with an EBITDA of around €800 million and capital expenditures between €500-550 million

    The next important date, Financial statement press conference, at 1&1 is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 22,400EUR and was up +2,05 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,375EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).


    1&1

    +2,51 %
    -10,39 %
    -8,71 %
    -6,98 %
    +46,86 %
    +97,49 %
    -17,01 %
    -45,94 %
    +26,38 %
    ISIN:DE0005545503WKN:554550





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    1&1 Reveals 2025 Financial Results & Exciting Forecast In 2025, 1&1 navigated mixed customer trends, modest revenue growth, and shrinking profits—yet strengthened cash flow and set ambitious targets for 2026.
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