Exasol Reports Strong FY2025 Results: Growth, Partnerships & AI Focus

Exasol reported strong financial results for 2025, with EBITDA increasing to EUR 4.1 million and net income rising to EUR 3.0 million.

The company's ARR in focus industries grew by 10.1% to EUR 26.7 million, representing 68% of total ARR, indicating successful strategic realignment.

Total ARR decreased slightly to EUR 39.1 million due to pull-forward contract adjustments outside focus industries, with expected decline in churn for 2026.

Revenue increased by 5.6% to EUR 41.8 million, driven by one-time hardware and service revenues, with cash and cash equivalents rising to EUR 18.7 million.

Exasol achieved a strategic milestone by integrating AI and machine learning into its analytics engine, enabling customers to perform AI-based data analyses.

The outlook for 2026 anticipates mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth, a revenue decline in the same range, and EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million, supported by strategic partnerships.

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at EXASOL is on 19.03.2026.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,0950EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.

40 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.





