    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEXASOL AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EXASOL
    81 Aufrufe 81 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Exasol Reports Strong FY2025 Results: Growth, Partnerships & AI Focus

    Exasol enters 2026 on solid footing: stronger profits, resilient ARR in key sectors, and a bold AI-powered analytics push reshaping its growth trajectory.

    Exasol Reports Strong FY2025 Results: Growth, Partnerships & AI Focus
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Exasol reported strong financial results for 2025, with EBITDA increasing to EUR 4.1 million and net income rising to EUR 3.0 million.
    • The company's ARR in focus industries grew by 10.1% to EUR 26.7 million, representing 68% of total ARR, indicating successful strategic realignment.
    • Total ARR decreased slightly to EUR 39.1 million due to pull-forward contract adjustments outside focus industries, with expected decline in churn for 2026.
    • Revenue increased by 5.6% to EUR 41.8 million, driven by one-time hardware and service revenues, with cash and cash equivalents rising to EUR 18.7 million.
    • Exasol achieved a strategic milestone by integrating AI and machine learning into its analytics engine, enabling customers to perform AI-based data analyses.
    • The outlook for 2026 anticipates mid-single-digit percentage ARR growth, a revenue decline in the same range, and EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million, supported by strategic partnerships.

    The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at EXASOL is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,0950EUR and was down -0,71 % compared with the previous day.
    40 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.


    EXASOL

    +0,97 %
    -4,59 %
    -14,75 %
    -18,11 %
    -41,24 %
    -42,38 %
    -90,75 %
    -78,00 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LR9G9WKN:A0LR9G





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Exasol Reports Strong FY2025 Results: Growth, Partnerships & AI Focus Exasol enters 2026 on solid footing: stronger profits, resilient ARR in key sectors, and a bold AI-powered analytics push reshaping its growth trajectory.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     