SGL Carbon Restructuring Secures Earnings & Sparks New Growth

SGL Carbon's restructuring of the Carbon Fibers business unit was successfully completed, leading to improved profitability and a solid foundation for future growth.

In 2025, the company achieved an adjusted EBITDA of €135 million, within its guidance range, despite a 17.2% decline in sales to €850.2 million mainly due to weak demand in key markets like semiconductors and automotive.

The company's sales decreased across all business units, with the Graphite Solutions segment experiencing the largest decline of €96.7 million, primarily due to reduced semiconductor industry demand.

Despite lower sales and restructuring expenses, the adjusted EBITDA margin remained stable at 15.9%, with a focus on cost-saving measures and restructuring efforts, especially in the Carbon Fibers segment.

For 2026, SGL Carbon forecasts sales between €720 million and €770 million and adjusted EBITDA between €110 million and €130 million, expecting continued weak demand in semiconductor and automotive markets.

The company’s growth strategy, "SGL Growth 2030," focuses on expanding in existing markets, entering new high-growth segments such as energy generation, defense, and aerospace, and developing innovative materials for future applications.

The next important date, Annual Result 2025, Annual Report 2025, Investor Relations Conference Call, at SGL Carbon is on 19.03.2026.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 3,5350EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,5400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.





