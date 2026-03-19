Evotec Secures $10M Milestone from BMS for Protein Degradation Clinical Study

Evotec received a $10 million milestone payment from Bristol Myers Squibb for initiating a Phase 1 clinical study of BMS-986506 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

The clinical trial marks a significant milestone in their strategic protein degradation collaboration, advancing a novel molecular glue candidate into human testing.

BMS-986506 is a cereblon E3 ligase modulator developed through Evotec’s integrated drug discovery platform, combining multi-omics screening and AI-supported data analytics.

The collaboration, initiated in 2018 and expanded in 2022, aims to discover and develop molecular glue degraders for oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Molecular glue degraders work by inducing interactions between E3 ubiquitin ligases and target proteins, leading to protein degradation, thus expanding the druggable proteome.

The partnership leverages Evotec’s proprietary platforms (PanOmics and PanHunter) and BMS’s library of CELMoDs agents to identify high-potential drug candidates.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 4,3340EUR and was up +1,86 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.810,06PKT (-0,54 %).





