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    Lenzing Boosts Transformation with Higher EBITDA & EUR 200M Savings

    In 2025, the company balanced declining revenue with rising profitability, stronger cash generation, and decisive cost and financing measures amid ongoing market pressure.

    Lenzing Boosts Transformation with Higher EBITDA & EUR 200M Savings
    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • 2025 revenue: EUR 2.60 billion, down 2.3% year‑on‑year due to lower fiber volumes and weaker prices.
    • Adjusted EBITDA rose 7.6% to EUR 425.6 million (reported EBITDA EUR 413 million) despite ongoing price pressure.
    • Stronger cash generation: operating cash flow EUR 419.7 million, free cash flow EUR 173.9 million and unlevered free cash flow EUR 279.3 million; working capital reduced 21.6% to EUR 453.4 million.
    • Cost program: more than EUR 200 million saved in 2025; CAPEX EUR 141.1 million; planned reduction of ~600 positions in Austria to deliver ~EUR 45 million annual savings by end‑2027 (EUR 22 million already realized).
    • One‑off non‑cash impairment of EUR 82.1 million related to the Indonesian site; EBIT after impairment EUR 17.6 million and net loss after tax improved to EUR -135.2 million.
    • Balance‑sheet & financing actions: EUR 545 million syndicated facility (EUR 355m loan / EUR 190m RCF) and a new EUR 500 million hybrid bond; liquid assets EUR 690.9 million, net financial debt down to EUR 1.35 billion, adjusted equity ratio 29.6%.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lenzing is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 22,050EUR and was down -0,23 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,025EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,11 % since publication.


    Lenzing

    -1,14 %
    -2,94 %
    -17,97 %
    -3,81 %
    -35,85 %
    -65,25 %
    -77,61 %
    -66,39 %
    -69,19 %
    ISIN:AT0000644505WKN:852927





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    Lenzing Boosts Transformation with Higher EBITDA & EUR 200M Savings In 2025, the company balanced declining revenue with rising profitability, stronger cash generation, and decisive cost and financing measures amid ongoing market pressure.
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