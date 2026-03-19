Almonty Industries, Formycon & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Formycon
|+6,67 %
|Nanotechnologie
|🥈
|Venture Global Registered (A)
|+5,73 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|JX Advanced Metals Corporation
|+5,22 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|-10,81 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Mitsubishi Material
|-11,88 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-14,29 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Iperionx
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|168
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|101
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|79
|Gesundheitswesen
|TeamViewer
|43
|Informationstechnologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|40
|Pharmaindustrie
|Commerzbank
|33
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Formycon
Wochenperformance: -6,08 %
Wochenperformance: -6,08 %
Platz 1
Venture Global Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +26,48 %
Wochenperformance: +26,48 %
Platz 2
JX Advanced Metals Corporation
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Platz 3
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: -3,48 %
Wochenperformance: -3,48 %
Platz 4
Mitsubishi Material
Wochenperformance: +2,17 %
Wochenperformance: +2,17 %
Platz 5
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -2,47 %
Wochenperformance: -2,47 %
Platz 6
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Platz 7
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +9,87 %
Wochenperformance: +9,87 %
Platz 8
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +23,91 %
Wochenperformance: +23,91 %
Platz 9
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: -21,39 %
Wochenperformance: -21,39 %
Platz 10
Iperionx
Wochenperformance: -42,39 %
Wochenperformance: -42,39 %
Platz 11
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -27,48 %
Wochenperformance: -27,48 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -27,48 %
Wochenperformance: -27,48 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -16,28 %
Wochenperformance: -16,28 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -7,53 %
Wochenperformance: -7,53 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -1,51 %
Wochenperformance: -1,51 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -11,03 %
Wochenperformance: -11,03 %
Platz 17
Commerzbank
Wochenperformance: +4,34 %
Wochenperformance: +4,34 %
Platz 18
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