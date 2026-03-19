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    OHB SE 2025 Financials: Key Consolidated Statements Revealed

    In FY 2025, the Group reached new heights, posting record orders, strong revenue growth and profitability, and laying strategic foundations for long‑term expansion.

    OHB SE 2025 Financials: Key Consolidated Statements Revealed
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Record order intake of EUR 2,078 million in FY 2025, an all‑time high for the Group.
    • Total revenues rose by 21% to EUR 1,247.6 million in FY 2025.
    • Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 125.6 million (+13% year‑on‑year); adjusted EBIT was EUR 84.0 million.
    • Management and Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share for FY 2025.
    • Firm order backlog at EUR 3,194 million (SPACE SYSTEMS: EUR 2,508m; ACCESS TO SPACE: EUR 362m; DIGITAL: EUR 324m), supporting long‑term planning.
    • Strategic milestones and capacity expansion: selected as prime contractor for ESA’s LISA mission, Ariane 6 series production contract (MT Aerospace), establishment of OHB SPACE UK, acquisition of TechniSat plant for mass electronics production, and supportive public budgets (ESA, Germany, EU) underpinning growth.

    The next important date, "Konzernjahresabschluss 2025" — "Consolidated financial statements 2025" (also: "Group annual financial statements 2025")., at OHB is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of OHB at the time of the news was 257,00EUR and was up +0,39 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 253,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,56 % since publication.


    OHB

    +1,57 %
    -1,18 %
    -3,09 %
    +139,05 %
    +204,61 %
    +691,80 %
    +595,29 %
    +1.214,20 %
    +2.562,54 %
    ISIN:DE0005936124WKN:593612





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    OHB SE 2025 Financials: Key Consolidated Statements Revealed In FY 2025, the Group reached new heights, posting record orders, strong revenue growth and profitability, and laying strategic foundations for long‑term expansion.
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