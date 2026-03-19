ecotel Communication 2025 Report: Revenue Up 8%, Cash Flow Soars, Strategy Confirmed

ecotel published its 2025 Annual Report, confirming its strategic growth course despite economic challenges.

Revenue increased by 8% to EUR 124.2 million, with gross profit rising by 10% to EUR 36.4 million.

Free Cash Flow significantly grew to EUR 2.4 million, aided by the sale of mvneco, and the company remained debt-free with an equity ratio of around 42%.

The Business Customers segment revenue increased to EUR 50.3 million, driven by large projects and Cloud & Fiber solutions.

The Wholesale segment revenue rose to EUR 74.0 million, with improvements in cross-network trading and data line marketing.

The company invested in Cloud & Fiber platforms to enhance its technological foundation and support long-term growth.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at ecotel communication is on 19.03.2026.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 7,2500EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,07 % since publication.





