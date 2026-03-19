ecotel Communication 2025 Report: Revenue Up 8%, Cash Flow Soars, Strategy Confirmed
ecotel’s 2025 Annual Report highlights robust growth, stronger cash flow and strategic cloud and fiber investments, all achieved while staying debt-free.
Foto: Kirill Sh - Unsplash
- ecotel published its 2025 Annual Report, confirming its strategic growth course despite economic challenges.
- Revenue increased by 8% to EUR 124.2 million, with gross profit rising by 10% to EUR 36.4 million.
- Free Cash Flow significantly grew to EUR 2.4 million, aided by the sale of mvneco, and the company remained debt-free with an equity ratio of around 42%.
- The Business Customers segment revenue increased to EUR 50.3 million, driven by large projects and Cloud & Fiber solutions.
- The Wholesale segment revenue rose to EUR 74.0 million, with improvements in cross-network trading and data line marketing.
- The company invested in Cloud & Fiber platforms to enhance its technological foundation and support long-term growth.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at ecotel communication is on 19.03.2026.
The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 7,2500EUR and was down -0,68 % compared with the previous
day.
5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,4000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,07 % since publication.
-3,47 %
-24,19 %
-33,49 %
-40,76 %
-46,59 %
-85,06 %
-43,60 %
-18,66 %
-59,00 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte