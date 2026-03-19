HORNBACH Holding Extends Board; Jan & Nils Hornbach Appointed, Harsch Succeeds Albrecht as CEO
HORNBACH ushers in a new leadership era: seasoned manager Erich Harsch takes the helm as CEO, while the Hornbach family secures continuity on the Board.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- Erich Harsch will become CEO of HORNBACH Management AG on November 1, 2026, succeeding Albrecht Hornbach who will step down after his appointment expires on October 31, 2026.
- Jan Hornbach (43) and Nils Hornbach (37) are appointed to the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, starting November 1, 2026, and will remain members of the Board since June 1, 2023.
- The appointment of Erich Harsch as CEO and the new Board members reflects a planned generational transition and continuity within the family-run company.
- Albrecht Hornbach, who has been with the company since 1991 and served as CEO since 1998, will leave his role after actively shaping the company's leadership succession.
- The HORNBACH Group is a leading European DIY retailer with 176 stores, generating EUR 6.2 billion in sales in 2024/25, and employs around 25,000 people.
- The Supervisory Board emphasizes stability and teamwork in leading the company into the future, with plans to publish financial results for 2025/26 on March 25, 2026.
The next important date, Trading statement for the fiscal year 2025/26, at HORNBACH Holding is on 25.03.2026.
The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 81,35EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.593,94PKT (-1,29 %).
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