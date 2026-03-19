Wienerberger Boosts Water Management in Nordics with New Acquisition

Wienerberger acquires NEWS Group, a leading provider of sustainable wastewater solutions in Sweden and the Nordic region.

The acquisition aims to strengthen Wienerberger’s position in water management, driven by rising demand for decentralized wastewater solutions due to new regulations and infrastructure modernization.

NEWS Group specializes in connecting properties to municipal sewage networks, especially in areas where traditional gravity solutions are ineffective.

The Nordic market is increasingly important for Wienerberger due to ambitious ESG goals, stable business frameworks, and growth opportunities from infrastructure renovation needs.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval; the purchase price has not been disclosed.

Wienerberger is a global provider of ecological building solutions, with a focus on water and energy management, and reported €4.6 billion in revenue in 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wienerberger is on 13.05.2026.

The price of Wienerberger at the time of the news was 23,160EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,560EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,73 % since publication.





