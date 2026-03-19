Elmos Semiconductor Unveils 2025 Annual Report: Key Insights Revealed

Elmos published its 2025 Annual Report and confirmed the preliminary 2025 financial figures and the guidance issued on February 24, 2026.

Significant sustainability progress: Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions fell by >30% vs. 2022 in 2025; target is -40% in 2026 and full climate neutrality for own activities by 2035; reporting follows EU CSRD standards.

2026 guidance: company expects a return to structural growth with sales growth of 11% ±3 percentage points and an EBIT margin of 24% ±2 percentage points (assumes EUR/USD = 1.15).

Strong cash-focus: Elmos plans low capital expenditures (~5% of sales) while expecting materially stronger cash performance and adjusted free cash flow of more than 17% of sales in 2026.

Dividend proposal: Management and Supervisory Board will propose a €1.50 per-share dividend for 2025 at the AGM on May 27, 2026 — a 50% increase vs. the prior year.

2025 key figures (IFRS): sales €582.6m (+0.3% y/y), EBIT €127.1m (EBIT margin 21.8%), adjusted free cash flow €66.3m (11.4% of sales); capital expenditures fell to €33.6m (‑24.2%).

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Elmos Semiconductor is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 133,30EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.621,56PKT (-1,12 %).





