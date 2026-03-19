    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsElmos Semiconductor AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor
    5 Aufrufe 5 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Elmos Semiconductor Unveils 2025 Annual Report: Key Insights Revealed

    Elmos enters 2026 with solid 2025 results, bold sustainability gains, and a clear roadmap for growth, cash generation, and higher shareholder returns.

    Elmos Semiconductor Unveils 2025 Annual Report: Key Insights Revealed
    Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
    • Elmos published its 2025 Annual Report and confirmed the preliminary 2025 financial figures and the guidance issued on February 24, 2026.
    • Significant sustainability progress: Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions fell by >30% vs. 2022 in 2025; target is -40% in 2026 and full climate neutrality for own activities by 2035; reporting follows EU CSRD standards.
    • 2026 guidance: company expects a return to structural growth with sales growth of 11% ±3 percentage points and an EBIT margin of 24% ±2 percentage points (assumes EUR/USD = 1.15).
    • Strong cash-focus: Elmos plans low capital expenditures (~5% of sales) while expecting materially stronger cash performance and adjusted free cash flow of more than 17% of sales in 2026.
    • Dividend proposal: Management and Supervisory Board will propose a €1.50 per-share dividend for 2025 at the AGM on May 27, 2026 — a 50% increase vs. the prior year.
    • 2025 key figures (IFRS): sales €582.6m (+0.3% y/y), EBIT €127.1m (EBIT margin 21.8%), adjusted free cash flow €66.3m (11.4% of sales); capital expenditures fell to €33.6m (‑24.2%).

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Elmos Semiconductor is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 133,30EUR and was down -0,89 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.621,56PKT (-1,12 %).


    Elmos Semiconductor

    -1,78 %
    -4,75 %
    +2,77 %
    +49,94 %
    +93,90 %
    +65,96 %
    +300,00 %
    +1.013,52 %
    +489,33 %
    ISIN:DE0005677108WKN:567710





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Elmos Semiconductor Unveils 2025 Annual Report: Key Insights Revealed Elmos enters 2026 with solid 2025 results, bold sustainability gains, and a clear roadmap for growth, cash generation, and higher shareholder returns.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     