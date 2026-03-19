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    Villeroy & Boch Thrives in 2025 Despite Market Challenges

    In 2025, the Group navigated a challenging market with resilient growth, stable earnings, strategic investments and a sharpened portfolio focus.

    Villeroy & Boch Thrives in 2025 Despite Market Challenges
    Foto: OceanProd - stock.adobe.com
    • Group 2025 revenue rose 1.8% to €1,447 million and operating EBIT remained stable at €97.8 million.
    • Acquisition of Ideal Standard strengthened the Group’s resilience amid weak construction and hesitant consumer spending.
    • Bathroom & Wellness: sales €1,124.5 million (+2.3%; +3.4% adjusted for FX), driven by taps, shower systems and sanitary ceramics and innovations (e.g., ALU+, Vortex); EBIT €65.2 million (flat year-on-year).
    • Dining & Lifestyle: sales €319.8 million (+1.0% excluding licence sales), boosted by a strong Q4 and new launches like Fleur; operating EBIT €32.6 million (up on the prior year).
    • Investments: €45.8 million invested in 2025 for production modernisation and company-owned shops; Group plans up to €50 million investment in 2026, including rollout of SAP S/4HANA.
    • Outlook and shareholder items: 2026 sales expected mid-to-high single-digit percentage below prior year with operating EBIT guidance €75–85 million; sale of Northern European Gustavsberg/Vatette business will reduce sales/EBIT in the first three quarters; proposed dividend €0.80 ordinary / €0.85 preference.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Villeroy & Boch is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 18,100EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.
    5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.


    Villeroy & Boch

    -0,82 %
    -2,16 %
    -4,22 %
    +10,33 %
    +4,01 %
    -11,46 %
    +11,35 %
    +29,18 %
    +614,57 %
    ISIN:DE0007657231WKN:765723





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    Villeroy & Boch Thrives in 2025 Despite Market Challenges In 2025, the Group navigated a challenging market with resilient growth, stable earnings, strategic investments and a sharpened portfolio focus.
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