Villeroy & Boch Thrives in 2025 Despite Market Challenges

Group 2025 revenue rose 1.8% to €1,447 million and operating EBIT remained stable at €97.8 million.

Acquisition of Ideal Standard strengthened the Group’s resilience amid weak construction and hesitant consumer spending.

Bathroom & Wellness: sales €1,124.5 million (+2.3%; +3.4% adjusted for FX), driven by taps, shower systems and sanitary ceramics and innovations (e.g., ALU+, Vortex); EBIT €65.2 million (flat year-on-year).

Dining & Lifestyle: sales €319.8 million (+1.0% excluding licence sales), boosted by a strong Q4 and new launches like Fleur; operating EBIT €32.6 million (up on the prior year).

Investments: €45.8 million invested in 2025 for production modernisation and company-owned shops; Group plans up to €50 million investment in 2026, including rollout of SAP S/4HANA.

Outlook and shareholder items: 2026 sales expected mid-to-high single-digit percentage below prior year with operating EBIT guidance €75–85 million; sale of Northern European Gustavsberg/Vatette business will reduce sales/EBIT in the first three quarters; proposed dividend €0.80 ordinary / €0.85 preference.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Villeroy & Boch is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Villeroy & Boch at the time of the news was 18,100EUR and was down -1,09 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,150EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.





