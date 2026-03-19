init Traffic Systems Projects 15% Growth in 2026: Digital Transformation Leader

init expects at least 15% growth in 2026, with revenue projected between EUR 380m-410m and EBIT of EUR 38m-42m

In FY25, EBIT increased by 32.5% to EUR 32.5m, and operating cash flow quadrupled to EUR 48.8m, supporting a strong financial position

The company reorganized into three business units (Integrated Systems, Cloud Solutions, Passenger Intelligence) to boost innovation and growth

Major projects in London, Atlanta, Houston, and Luxembourg demonstrate init’s shift from technology supplier to service partner, securing long-term contracts

Despite market uncertainties, init remains resilient due to international diversification, extensive product portfolio, and ongoing mega-projects

The company’s long-term growth target of 10-15% is supported by a solid order backlog of EUR 343m and increasing demand for digital mobility solutions worldwide

The price of init innovation in traffic systems at the time of the news was 40,05EUR and was down -8,46 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.





