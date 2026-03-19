LifeQuest World Announces Global Orders & Pending Environmental Acquisition
LifeQuest is rapidly expanding its global footprint, securing new BioPipe orders, entering Africa, and advancing a strategic acquisition to scale sustainable waste solutions.
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- LifeQuest reports accelerating commercial momentum in the Philippines with multiple new BioPipe orders for commercial clients, including a 5 m3/day unit for an EV distributor showroom, a 5 m3/day unit for a major hotel, a 10 m3/day unit for a national gas station network (potential pathway to national rollout), and a 20 m3/day unit for a university.
- BioPipe units for projects in Spain and Crete (Greece) have been delivered and are expected to reach full completion in Q2 2026; those orders include a 300 m3/day system (Greece) and a 10 m3/day system (Spain).
- A BioPipe unit destined for a major European country’s embassy in Ethiopia is fully procured and awaiting customer-arranged logistics, representing LifeQuest’s entry into the African market and a high-profile reference deployment.
- The company reports a substantially growing global bid/proposal pipeline across Asia‑Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, highlighting rising international interest in its modular decentralized wastewater solutions while noting timing and conversion risks.
- LifeQuest’s pending acquisition of an environmental services company and its sister company is on track to close in Q2 2026; the deal is expected to add immediate revenue, customer relationships, and a scalable platform for solid and organic waste management while LifeQuest raises capital to complete the transaction.
- The acquisition target closed FY2025 with unaudited revenue of ≈$3.5M, EBITDA of ≈$250K and recurring revenue of ≈$350K; the target engaged Oberon Securities to help raise up to $2M in equipment financing to acquire Power Knot biodigesters for a rental program designed to generate predictable, recurring (annuity-style) revenue.
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