Finexity AG: GBC Initiates Coverage with EUR 72 Target
Finexity AG is emerging as a key player in tokenised private markets, as GBC Research initiates coverage with a bullish view on its scalable, regulation-focused growth strategy.
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- GBC Research has initiated coverage of Finexity AG with a target price of EUR 72.00.
- Finexity operates a scalable platform for tokenised private market investments, covering the entire value chain from structuring to OTC trading.
- The company benefits from the trend towards digitalisation and tokenisation of private capital markets, mainly dominated by institutional investors.
- Finexity has over 250 listings, more than 84,000 registered investors, and a growing network of distribution partners.
- GBC forecasts revenues of EUR 9.62 million in 2026, reaching EUR 80 million by 2030 with a 27.5% EBITDA margin.
- The company plans to become a regulated operator of a DLT-based trading and settlement system, which could enhance its growth potential.
The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 44,15EUR and was down -3,07 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.
-3,29 %
+7,58 %
-8,23 %
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