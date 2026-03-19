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    Finexity AG: GBC Initiates Coverage with EUR 72 Target

    Finexity AG is emerging as a key player in tokenised private markets, as GBC Research initiates coverage with a bullish view on its scalable, regulation-focused growth strategy.

    Finexity AG: GBC Initiates Coverage with EUR 72 Target
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • GBC Research has initiated coverage of Finexity AG with a target price of EUR 72.00.
    • Finexity operates a scalable platform for tokenised private market investments, covering the entire value chain from structuring to OTC trading.
    • The company benefits from the trend towards digitalisation and tokenisation of private capital markets, mainly dominated by institutional investors.
    • Finexity has over 250 listings, more than 84,000 registered investors, and a growing network of distribution partners.
    • GBC forecasts revenues of EUR 9.62 million in 2026, reaching EUR 80 million by 2030 with a 27.5% EBITDA margin.
    • The company plans to become a regulated operator of a DLT-based trading and settlement system, which could enhance its growth potential.

    The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 44,15EUR and was down -3,07 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.


    Finexity

    -3,29 %
    +7,58 %
    -8,23 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ET88WKN:A40ET8





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    Finexity AG: GBC Initiates Coverage with EUR 72 Target Finexity AG is emerging as a key player in tokenised private markets, as GBC Research initiates coverage with a bullish view on its scalable, regulation-focused growth strategy.
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