Finexity AG: GBC Initiates Coverage with EUR 72 Target

GBC Research has initiated coverage of Finexity AG with a target price of EUR 72.00.

Finexity operates a scalable platform for tokenised private market investments, covering the entire value chain from structuring to OTC trading.

The company benefits from the trend towards digitalisation and tokenisation of private capital markets, mainly dominated by institutional investors.

Finexity has over 250 listings, more than 84,000 registered investors, and a growing network of distribution partners.

GBC forecasts revenues of EUR 9.62 million in 2026, reaching EUR 80 million by 2030 with a 27.5% EBITDA margin.

The company plans to become a regulated operator of a DLT-based trading and settlement system, which could enhance its growth potential.

The price of Finexity at the time of the news was 44,15EUR and was down -3,07 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 44,05EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.





