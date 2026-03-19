DAX, Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
|+18,60 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Nynomic
|+14,29 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|NextDecade Corporation
|+12,84 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Kingsgate Consolidated
|-14,84 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Technoprobe
|-16,66 %
|Halbleiter
|🟥
|Canadian Solar
|-27,94 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|🥈
|Ithaca Energy
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|Immobilien
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|281
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|267
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Silber
|161
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|94
|Immobilien
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|77
|Pharmaindustrie
|BRANICKS Group
|65
|Immobilien
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
Wochenperformance: +84,61 %
Wochenperformance: +84,61 %
Platz 1
Nynomic
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Wochenperformance: +25,00 %
Platz 2
NextDecade Corporation
Wochenperformance: +35,93 %
Wochenperformance: +35,93 %
Platz 3
Kingsgate Consolidated
Wochenperformance: -19,58 %
Wochenperformance: -19,58 %
Platz 4
Technoprobe
Wochenperformance: -14,62 %
Wochenperformance: -14,62 %
Platz 5
Canadian Solar
Wochenperformance: -24,55 %
Wochenperformance: -24,55 %
Platz 6
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Wochenperformance: -5,24 %
Platz 7
Ithaca Energy
Wochenperformance: +17,48 %
Wochenperformance: +17,48 %
Platz 8
Atos
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Platz 9
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: -24,60 %
Wochenperformance: -24,60 %
Platz 10
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +23,91 %
Wochenperformance: +23,91 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -9,26 %
Wochenperformance: -9,26 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,67 %
Wochenperformance: -2,67 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -36,36 %
Wochenperformance: -36,36 %
Platz 14
Silber
Wochenperformance: -23,48 %
Wochenperformance: -23,48 %
Platz 15
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -9,26 %
Wochenperformance: -9,26 %
Platz 16
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Wochenperformance: -13,15 %
Platz 17
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: -8,25 %
Wochenperformance: -8,25 %
Platz 18
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