Softing AG Unveils Key Preliminary Results for 2025!

Softing AG's preliminary sales for 2025 are EUR 84.9 million, below the expected EUR 90 million.

The company's EBIT for 2025 is EUR -5.5 million, impacted by lower capitalized in-house development and postponed revenues.

Capitalized in-house development decreased by EUR 2.6 million compared to the previous year.

Operating EBIT was EUR -0.2 million, significantly lower than the previously expected EUR 1.0 to 1.5 million.

The equity ratio remained stable at 49.8%, with cash and cash equivalents at EUR 6.2 million after repaying EUR 4.3 million in loans.

A recent capital raise added EUR 3.2 million to the company's equity, strengthening its financial position.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Softing is on 27.03.2026.

The price of Softing at the time of the news was 2,8100EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,07 % since publication.





