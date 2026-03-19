Marinomed Biotech to Raise EUR 2M in Cash Capital Boost
Marinomed Biotech launches a targeted capital increase to bridge a looming liquidity gap and secure funding for its ongoing restructuring program.
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- Marinomed Biotech AG decided to carry out a cash capital increase to cover short-term liquidity needs of approximately EUR 2 million, using authorized capital while preserving existing shareholders’ subscription rights.
- The company may issue up to 459,985 new no-par bearer shares (notional EUR 1.00 each), increasing share capital by up to EUR 459,985 to a maximum of EUR 2,299,925; subscription price is EUR 14.00 per new share with a subscription ratio of 4:1 (one new share per four existing).
- The stated goal is to generate gross proceeds of at least EUR 2 million to close a financing gap and fund the restructuring plan.
- Reason for the raise: Marinomed has not yet received sufficient payments from the transfer of the Carragelose business to Unither, creating an anticipated liquidity shortfall until mid‑FY2026.
- Timeline and mechanics: record date for subscription rights is March 25, 2026 (11:59 p.m. CEST); subscription period runs from March 26, 2026 (9:00 a.m. CET) to April 9, 2026 (5:40 p.m. CET) (may be extended); subscription rights will not be tradable on the Vienna Stock Exchange.
- Any unsubscribed “rump” shares will be placed via a prospectus‑exempt private placement to eligible investors; an institutional investor has already committed to subscribe for EUR 1 million at the subscription price; the company will use Prospectus Regulation exemptions and file the required Annex IX document with the Austrian FMA and publish it on marinomed.com (New Shares are not registered for sale in the U.S.).
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 16,500EUR and was down -2,80 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,36 %
-3,38 %
-4,25 %
-11,29 %
+20,28 %
-53,83 %
-87,93 %
-77,87 %
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