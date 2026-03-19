Marinomed Biotech Announces Capital Increase with Subscription Rights
Marinomed launches a rights issue to bridge a liquidity gap, backed by an institutional investor and tied to its restructuring and Carragelose divestment plans.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Marinomed will launch a rights capital increase of up to 459,985 new shares to raise gross proceeds of at least €2.0 million; subscription price is €14 per new share and existing shareholders can subscribe on a 4:1 basis (four existing shares entitle to one new share).
- The public subscription offer is set to begin on March 26, 2026, will run for a statutory minimum of two weeks, and any unsubscribed shares will be placed in a prospectus-exempt “rump placement” to eligible institutional and selected non‑institutional investors.
- The offering is prospectus‑exempt under Article 1(4)(db) (and referenced exemptions) of the EU Prospectus Regulation; the required Annex IX document will be filed with the Austrian FMA and made public before the offering.
- An institutional investor (currently not a shareholder) has already committed to subscribe for new shares totaling €1.0 million as part of the short placement, supporting the transaction.
- The capital raise is intended to cover an immediate liquidity shortfall of about €2.0 million caused by delayed payments from the Carragelose business sale; net proceeds will be used to close the financing gap and implement the restructuring plan.
- Preliminary FY2025 figures: revenue €7.7m (including a €5m advance from the Carragelose sale), other operating income €19.5m (incl. €18.9m restructuring gain), net income €15.3m, liquid assets ≈€1.0m as of 31‑Dec‑2025; figures are unaudited and full results due 22‑Apr‑2026.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 16,575EUR and was down -2,36 % compared with the previous
day.
44 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,45 % since publication.
-2,80 %
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-53,83 %
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