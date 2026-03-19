PLANOPTIK AG: Early 2025 Results & Outlook

2025 revenue fell to EUR 11,274k (prev. EUR 11,858k), mainly due to weak economic conditions and inventory reductions at major customers.

High one‑off expenses in 2025—related to the upgrade to the Regulated Market, transition to IFRS accounting, and simplification of the Group structure—significantly weighed on earnings.

2025 profitability: EBITDA (IFRS) EUR 1,602k (prev. 2,506k); EBIT EUR 129k (prev. 1,114k); EBT EUR -15k (prev. 1,032k); net result EUR -59k (prev. +678k).

2026 outlook: revenue expected to increase by more than EUR 1 million, driven by demand recovery from key existing customers and the initial ramp‑up of series production for a new Components (microfluidics) customer—subject to geopolitical risks.

Earnings are expected to rise significantly in 2026 despite the impact of further production capacity expansion and general cost increases.

2027 outlook: accelerated growth anticipated as additional new customers in the Components segment enter series ramp‑up.

The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 5,2250EUR and was down -2,34 % compared with the previous day.





