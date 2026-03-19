PLANOPTIK AG: Early 2025 Results & Outlook
After a challenging 2025 marked by weaker demand and one‑off costs, the company expects a clear earnings rebound in 2026 and accelerated growth momentum from 2027 onward.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- 2025 revenue fell to EUR 11,274k (prev. EUR 11,858k), mainly due to weak economic conditions and inventory reductions at major customers.
- High one‑off expenses in 2025—related to the upgrade to the Regulated Market, transition to IFRS accounting, and simplification of the Group structure—significantly weighed on earnings.
- 2025 profitability: EBITDA (IFRS) EUR 1,602k (prev. 2,506k); EBIT EUR 129k (prev. 1,114k); EBT EUR -15k (prev. 1,032k); net result EUR -59k (prev. +678k).
- 2026 outlook: revenue expected to increase by more than EUR 1 million, driven by demand recovery from key existing customers and the initial ramp‑up of series production for a new Components (microfluidics) customer—subject to geopolitical risks.
- Earnings are expected to rise significantly in 2026 despite the impact of further production capacity expansion and general cost increases.
- 2027 outlook: accelerated growth anticipated as additional new customers in the Components segment enter series ramp‑up.
The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 5,2250EUR and was down -2,34 % compared with the previous day.
-1,90 %
+16,30 %
+5,94 %
+19,96 %
+65,12 %
+82,59 %
+276,76 %
+276,50 %
+0,55 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte