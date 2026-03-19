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    PLANOPTIK AG: Early 2025 Results & Outlook

    After a challenging 2025 marked by weaker demand and one‑off costs, the company expects a clear earnings rebound in 2026 and accelerated growth momentum from 2027 onward.

    PLANOPTIK AG: Early 2025 Results & Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • 2025 revenue fell to EUR 11,274k (prev. EUR 11,858k), mainly due to weak economic conditions and inventory reductions at major customers.
    • High one‑off expenses in 2025—related to the upgrade to the Regulated Market, transition to IFRS accounting, and simplification of the Group structure—significantly weighed on earnings.
    • 2025 profitability: EBITDA (IFRS) EUR 1,602k (prev. 2,506k); EBIT EUR 129k (prev. 1,114k); EBT EUR -15k (prev. 1,032k); net result EUR -59k (prev. +678k).
    • 2026 outlook: revenue expected to increase by more than EUR 1 million, driven by demand recovery from key existing customers and the initial ramp‑up of series production for a new Components (microfluidics) customer—subject to geopolitical risks.
    • Earnings are expected to rise significantly in 2026 despite the impact of further production capacity expansion and general cost increases.
    • 2027 outlook: accelerated growth anticipated as additional new customers in the Components segment enter series ramp‑up.

    The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 5,2250EUR and was down -2,34 % compared with the previous day.


    Plan Optik

    -1,90 %
    +16,30 %
    +5,94 %
    +19,96 %
    +65,12 %
    +82,59 %
    +276,76 %
    +276,50 %
    +0,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HGQS8WKN:A0HGQS





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    PLANOPTIK AG: Early 2025 Results & Outlook After a challenging 2025 marked by weaker demand and one‑off costs, the company expects a clear earnings rebound in 2026 and accelerated growth momentum from 2027 onward.
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