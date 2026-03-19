Mobilezone Strengthens Market Position via Apfelkiste.ch & MAREIN Acquisitions

mobilezone acquires Swiss e-commerce platform Apfelkiste.ch and retail branding specialist MAREIN to strengthen its market position in Switzerland

The transaction, valued at approximately CHF 180 million and paid in cash, is expected to close by the end of June 2026

Apfelkiste, founded in 2011, is a leading Swiss platform for smartphone accessories and lifestyle products, with over CHF 100 million revenue in 2025 and more than 60,000 products available

MAREIN, established in 1979 and part of AK Group since 2024, specializes in retail, branding, and sourcing in DIY, trends, home, and security markets, employing around 100 people

The acquisition aims to enhance mobilezone’s omnichannel strategy, combining its physical retail presence with Apfelkiste’s online platform, expecting EBITDA synergies in the mid-single-digit millions from 2027

Expected pro forma EBITDA for 2026 is CHF 60–67 million, with a medium-term target of CHF 70 million in 2028, supporting mobilezone’s growth and profitability ambitions

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at mobilezone holding is on 14.08.2026.

The price of mobilezone holding at the time of the news was 16,550EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.





