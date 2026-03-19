PNE Stock Outlook: 2026 Financial Year Forecast Revealed

On 19 March 2026 in Cuxhaven, PNE AG approved its plan for the 2026 financial year.

PNE forecasts consolidated EBITDA normalized (adjusted for special items) of EUR 110–140 million for 2026.

The 2026 EBITDA normalized forecast is above the average of current analyst estimates (consensus).

From 2026 onward, EBITDA normalized will be the company’s leading financial performance indicator (adjusted for one‑off, non‑operating special items).

Special items for 2026 are expected to amount to approximately EUR 20 million.

Due to political, economic and regulatory uncertainties, PNE currently refrains from publishing forecasts for subsequent years; a 2027 forecast will be published in due course.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PNE is on 26.03.2026.

The price of PNE at the time of the news was 7,9750EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.443,02PKT (-2,18 %).





