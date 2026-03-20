FUCHS Wraps Up 2025 with Strong Financial Results
Amid economic headwinds and currency pressures, FUCHS closes 2025 with resilient growth, rising earnings, and a bold new strategy for the next chapter.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- FUCHS concluded the 2025 financial year with solid results, including slight improvements in sales revenues and EBIT despite challenging economic conditions and negative currency effects.
- Earnings per share increased by 2% for both preference and ordinary shares, and a 24th consecutive dividend increase of 5% is proposed, raising dividends to EUR 1.23 per preference share and EUR 1.22 per ordinary share.
- For 2026, FUCHS forecasts sales of around EUR 3.7 billion and EBIT of approximately EUR 450 million, assuming no significant changes in the economic environment.
- Regional performance showed slight growth: EMEA sales up 1%, Asia-Pacific exceeding EUR 1 billion with 2% growth, and North/South America increasing sales by 2%, despite some regional challenges.
- The company emphasizes its decentralized structure and "local for local" principle, which helped maintain high profitability and resilience in a difficult market environment.
- FUCHS is launching a new strategy cycle, FUCHS100, in 2026, focusing on high-growth segments and strategic customer partnerships, supported by digital transformation initiatives like Transform2Grow.
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