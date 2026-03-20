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    MAX Automation Boosts Capital & Working Capital Amid 2025 Challenges

    In FY2025, MAX Automation navigated weaker sales but stronger finances, setting the stage for a cautiously optimistic 2026 amid persistent macro and geopolitical risks.

    MAX Automation Boosts Capital & Working Capital Amid 2025 Challenges
    • Sales fell to €334.5m (-8.6%) in FY2025 and EBITDA dropped to €15.6m (EBITDA margin 4.7%) mainly due to a low order backlog at the start of the year, project delays and non‑recurring cost measures.
    • Order intake improved to €338.8m (+7.8%) and the year‑end order book remained stable at €154.4m, driven notably by major orders in the NSM + Jücker and ELWEMA segments.
    • Net debt was nearly halved to €31.5m (net debt excl. leases: €17.1m), equity ratio rose to 57.0%, and working capital fell to €73.7m thanks to inventory reductions and higher advance payments.
    • Operating cash flow strengthened to €38.7m, cash and cash equivalents increased to €12.8m, while investing and financing cash flows recorded outflows.
    • Outlook for 2026: management expects demand to stabilise moderately with guidance of €320–370m sales and €12–18m EBITDA, noting ongoing macro‑ and geopolitical risks.
    • MAX Automation completed the transfer from the Prime Standard to the General Standard to reduce administrative costs and reallocate resources toward operational development and strategic growth.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at MAX Automation is on 20.03.2026.

    The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 3,7000EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6900EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,27 % since publication.


    MAX Automation

    -2,70 %
    +2,15 %
    -14,53 %
    -11,75 %
    -41,17 %
    -31,59 %
    -28,40 %
    -34,01 %
    +55,37 %
    ISIN:DE000A2DA588WKN:A2DA58





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    MAX Automation Boosts Capital & Working Capital Amid 2025 Challenges In FY2025, MAX Automation navigated weaker sales but stronger finances, setting the stage for a cautiously optimistic 2026 amid persistent macro and geopolitical risks.
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