    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDATA MODUL AG O.N. AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu DATA MODUL AG O.N.
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    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: One-Time Items Impact Earnings in Tough 2025

    Amid a challenging year of falling sales and a net loss, the company leans on its solid order book, dividend continuity and long‑term growth prospects.

    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: One-Time Items Impact Earnings in Tough 2025
    Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - stock.adobe.com
    • Full-year sales fell 5.9% year‑over‑year to €212.9 million, with Q4 sales at €52.7 million (‑2.2% vs. prior year).
    • Order intake rose 4.5% to €210.4 million for 2025, while order backlog declined 6.2% to €132.6 million.
    • Group EBIT was negative at ‑€4.9 million for 2025 (vs. €9.3 million prior year), heavily affected by one‑time special items totaling €8.6 million.
    • Consolidated net loss amounted to ‑€4.576 million and earnings per share were ‑€1.30.
    • Despite the net loss, the Executive and Supervisory Boards propose a dividend of €0.25 per share based on retained earnings.
    • Outlook for 2026: persistent geopolitical/economic uncertainty; management expects sideways sales with an overall profitable year if recovery is delayed, and sees long‑term opportunities from international expansion and product innovation.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at DATA MODUL AG O.N. is on 20.03.2026.

    The price of DATA MODUL AG O.N. at the time of the news was 26,10EUR and was down -4,04 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -6,13 % since publication.


    DATA MODUL AG O.N.

    -8,82 %
    -10,22 %
    -13,38 %
    -15,17 %
    +1,49 %
    -51,86 %
    -42,62 %
    -28,61 %
    +32.107,79 %
    ISIN:DE0005498901WKN:549890





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    DATA MODUL AG O.N.: One-Time Items Impact Earnings in Tough 2025 Amid a challenging year of falling sales and a net loss, the company leans on its solid order book, dividend continuity and long‑term growth prospects.
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