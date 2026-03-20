Almonty Industries, Geely Automobile Holdings & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Geely Automobile Holdings
|+8,13 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥈
|Zijin Gold International Company
|+7,91 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|China Gold International Resources
|+7,89 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Xiaomi
|-5,98 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-6,64 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Super Micro Computer
|-19,77 %
|Hardware
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Lynas Rare Earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Infineon Technologies
|Halbleiter
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|250
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Silber
|148
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Vonovia
|119
|Immobilien
|Kontron
|52
|Hardware
|Gerresheimer
|50
|Gesundheitswesen
|Gold
|49
|Rohstoffe
Geely Automobile Holdings
Wochenperformance: +11,41 %
Wochenperformance: +11,41 %
Platz 1
Zijin Gold International Company
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Wochenperformance: -9,91 %
Platz 2
China Gold International Resources
Wochenperformance: -14,81 %
Wochenperformance: -14,81 %
Platz 3
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Platz 4
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 5
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -22,19 %
Wochenperformance: -22,19 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: -0,04 %
Wochenperformance: -0,04 %
Platz 7
Lynas Rare Earths
Wochenperformance: -4,76 %
Wochenperformance: -4,76 %
Platz 8
Infineon Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,00 %
Wochenperformance: -4,00 %
Platz 9
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -25,21 %
Wochenperformance: -25,21 %
Platz 10
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Wochenperformance: -0,51 %
Platz 11
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -18,51 %
Wochenperformance: -18,51 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -15,19 %
Wochenperformance: -15,19 %
Platz 14
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -9,37 %
Wochenperformance: -9,37 %
Platz 15
Kontron
Wochenperformance: -9,86 %
Wochenperformance: -9,86 %
Platz 16
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -3,07 %
Wochenperformance: -3,07 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: -8,76 %
Wochenperformance: -8,76 %
Platz 18
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