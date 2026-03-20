PWO Supervisory Board Set to Approve Financial Statements — Key Update
PWO AG closes 2025 with solid results, refined 2026 guidance and fresh financing, while advancing its long‑term growth and sustainability agenda.
- Supervisory Board approved PWO AG’s 2025 annual and consolidated financial statements and confirmed the preliminary figures published on 19 February 2026.
- 2025 key financials: revenue €524.7m (2024: €555.1m), EBIT before currency effects €26.1m (30.0), capital expenditure €41.3m, free cash flow €9.9m.
- The Executive and Supervisory Boards will propose a dividend of €1.65 per share for 2025 (prior year: €1.75) to the 2026 Annual General Meeting.
- 2026 guidance (refined): revenue ~€500m; EBIT before currency effects €13–17m; capex ~€40m; positive single‑digit million free cash flow; equity ratio ~37%; net leverage ~2.5 years; lifetime new business €550–600m; Scope 1&2 emissions ~6,000t.
- Financing: successful private placements of promissory note loans totaling €20m with 3‑ and 5‑year maturities to diversify the company’s financing mix.
- Operational/sustainability highlights: lifetime volume of new business rose to ~€760m (from ~€630m); Scope 1&2 emissions fell to 5,088t in 2025, with a planned expansion and slight temporary emissions increase expected in 2026.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at PWO is on 27.03.2026.
The price of PWO at the time of the news was 24,300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.
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