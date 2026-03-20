Krones Raises Dividend to €2.80 Amid Profitable Growth

Proposed dividend of €2.80 per share for FY2025 (up €0.20 from €2.60; equals 29.6% of consolidated net income)

Revenue grew 7.0% in 2025 to €5,663.8 million; order intake was €5,564.7 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98

EBITDA rose 12.2% to €602.3 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 10.6% (Q4 margin 11.0%); consolidated net income €299.2 million, EPS €9.45

Free cash flow improved to €247.7 million (before M&A €282.9 million); net cash increased to €548.2 million and equity ratio to 42.2%

Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased to 19.1% (within the 18–20% target range)

2026 outlook: currency-adjusted revenue growth of 3–5%, EBITDA margin targeted at 10.7–11.1% and ROCE 19–20%; continued commitment to net-zero emissions by 2040 and CSRD/ESRS-aligned sustainability reporting

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Group and AG annual report (AG = Aktiengesellschaft, i.e. a public limited company), at KRONES is on 20.03.2026.

The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 117,70EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 118,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.902,05PKT (+1,04 %).





