    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKRONES AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KRONES
    37 Aufrufe 37 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Krones Raises Dividend to €2.80 Amid Profitable Growth

    Strong growth, rising profitability and a higher dividend: 2025 marked a year of solid performance and sets an ambitious course for 2026 and beyond.

    Krones Raises Dividend to €2.80 Amid Profitable Growth
    Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
    • Proposed dividend of €2.80 per share for FY2025 (up €0.20 from €2.60; equals 29.6% of consolidated net income)
    • Revenue grew 7.0% in 2025 to €5,663.8 million; order intake was €5,564.7 million with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98
    • EBITDA rose 12.2% to €602.3 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 10.6% (Q4 margin 11.0%); consolidated net income €299.2 million, EPS €9.45
    • Free cash flow improved to €247.7 million (before M&A €282.9 million); net cash increased to €548.2 million and equity ratio to 42.2%
    • Return on capital employed (ROCE) increased to 19.1% (within the 18–20% target range)
    • 2026 outlook: currency-adjusted revenue growth of 3–5%, EBITDA margin targeted at 10.7–11.1% and ROCE 19–20%; continued commitment to net-zero emissions by 2040 and CSRD/ESRS-aligned sustainability reporting

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Group and AG annual report (AG = Aktiengesellschaft, i.e. a public limited company), at KRONES is on 20.03.2026.

    The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 117,70EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 118,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.902,05PKT (+1,04 %).


    KRONES

    +1,37 %
    -4,56 %
    -11,48 %
    -11,88 %
    -14,33 %
    +15,47 %
    +74,15 %
    +14,34 %
    +1.276,51 %
    ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Krones Raises Dividend to €2.80 Amid Profitable Growth Strong growth, rising profitability and a higher dividend: 2025 marked a year of solid performance and sets an ambitious course for 2026 and beyond.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     