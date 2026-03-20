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    Aumann Reveals 2025 Results, Dividend, and 2026 EBITDA Outlook

    Aumann’s 2025 figures reveal sharp revenue declines but resilient profitability, shifting order dynamics, and solid finances as the company looks cautiously to 2026.

    Aumann Reveals 2025 Results, Dividend, and 2026 EBITDA Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Aumann's preliminary revenue for 2025 was €204 million, a 34.7% decline from €312.3 million in 2024.
    • Despite the revenue drop, EBITDA only decreased by 21.2% to €28.2 million, resulting in an improved EBITDA margin of 13.8%.
    • Order intake decreased by 26.3% to €147.5 million, with a significant 44.4% decline in the E-mobility segment to €91 million, but a 35.3% increase in the Next Automation segment to €56.5 million.
    • The order backlog at the end of 2025 fell by 33.6% to €122.2 million.
    • For 2026, Aumann expects revenue of around €160 million and an EBITDA margin of 6-8%, despite ongoing market challenges.
    • The company proposes a dividend of €0.25 per share for 2025, totaling approximately €3.2 million, with strong financials including €152.8 million in cash and €195.4 million in equity.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Aumann is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 12,680EUR and was down -4,30 % compared with the previous day.


    Aumann

    -5,88 %
    -6,45 %
    -12,11 %
    +8,96 %
    +9,50 %
    -9,25 %
    -11,46 %
    -73,50 %
    ISIN:DE000A2DAM03WKN:A2DAM0





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    Aumann Reveals 2025 Results, Dividend, and 2026 EBITDA Outlook Aumann’s 2025 figures reveal sharp revenue declines but resilient profitability, shifting order dynamics, and solid finances as the company looks cautiously to 2026.
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