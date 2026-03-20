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    Bechtle Forecasts Bright Performance in 2026: Key Insights for Investors

    In 2025, the company delivered solid growth in business volume and resilient earnings, ending the year with strong momentum and a confident yet cautious outlook for 2026.

    Bechtle Forecasts Bright Performance in 2026: Key Insights for Investors
    Foto: D. Kerlekin/Snowfield Photography - picture alliance
    • Business volume rose 8.1% year‑on‑year to €8,596.1 million in 2025.
    • Revenue increased 1.6% to €6,405.9 million, with IFRS 15/software mix tempering top‑line growth.
    • Earnings before tax (EBT) were €324.2 million (‑6%), broadly in line with market expectations.
    • Strong year‑end momentum: group business volume +16.6% in Q4 and Q4 earnings up more than 20%.
    • Dividend proposed stable at €0.70 per share (payout ratio 38.5%), signalling confidence and continuity.
    • 2026 outlook: expect business volume growth of 5–10%, revenue +0–5% and EBT +0–5%, while flagging macroeconomic risks and memory‑component shortages.

    The next important date, Financial statement press conference, at Bechtle is on 20.03.2026.

    The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 27,43EUR and was down -9,92 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,20EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,84 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.684,23PKT (+0,28 %).


    Bechtle

    -14,51 %
    -23,41 %
    -24,85 %
    -42,59 %
    -39,48 %
    -38,46 %
    -53,79 %
    +113,46 %
    +401,65 %
    ISIN:DE0005158703WKN:515870





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    Bechtle Forecasts Bright Performance in 2026: Key Insights for Investors In 2025, the company delivered solid growth in business volume and resilient earnings, ending the year with strong momentum and a confident yet cautious outlook for 2026.
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