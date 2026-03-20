H&R Reveals Strong Preliminary Financial Results for 2025

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA's preliminary EBITDA for 2025 is EUR 83.8 million, exceeding the latest forecast but below the previous year's EUR 94.7 million.

The company reported a net loss of EUR -38.8 million in 2025, compared to a net profit of EUR 10.4 million in 2024.

Revenue decreased by 7.2% to EUR 1,242.2 million in 2025 from EUR 1,338.2 million in 2024.

Operating cash flow improved to EUR 92.1 million, and free cash flow was EUR 35.4 million, both higher than the previous year.

Total assets declined to EUR 916.2 million at the end of 2025 from EUR 1,017.7 million in 2024, with equity at EUR 416.1 million.

The full financial report for 2025 will be published on March 31, 2026, including detailed segment reporting and annual financial statements.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at H&R is on 31.03.2026.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,1500EUR and was down -1,31 % compared with the previous day.





