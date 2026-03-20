HORNBACH Holding Reports Full-Year Results in Line, Q4 Earnings Drop
In a challenging environment, the Group delivered modest growth in FY 2025/26, with sales in line with guidance while profitability came under pressure in the seasonally weak winter quarter.
Foto: Uwe Anspach - dpa
- FY 2025/26 net sales rose 3.8% to EUR 6,433.9m, meeting the guidance provided in May 2025.
- FY adjusted EBIT was EUR 264.7m, essentially at the prior-year level (FY 2024/25: EUR 269.5m; −1.8%).
- Q4 (Dec 1–Feb 28) net sales increased 3.8% to EUR 1,296.1m, but higher costs weighed on profitability.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT fell by EUR 4.3m (−14.0%) to EUR −34.8m (Q4 2024/25: EUR −30.5m); the winter quarter is seasonally the weakest.
- Reported figures are preliminary; the trading statement will be published on 25 March 2026 and final audited results (with press conference and analyst meeting) on 19 May 2026.
- The release is a disclosure of inside information under Article 17 MAR.
The next important date, Trading statement for the fiscal year 2025/26, at HORNBACH Holding is on 25.03.2026.
The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 79,80EUR and was down -0,56 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.212,04PKT (-1,40 %).
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