AEVIS VICTORIA (AEVS.SW) Leads Hospitality Growth in 2025

In 2025, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality segment showed continued growth, with revenues of CHF 195.4 million, up 3.7% from 2024.

Occupancy rates increased to 56.7%, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose to CHF 330, while the average room rate remained stable at CHF 581.

EBITDAR reached CHF 46.0 million, a 5.8% increase year-on-year, with an improved margin of 23.6%.

EBITDA remained stable at CHF 13.3 million, supported by ongoing investments and portfolio normalization.

Key flagship assets like Schweizerhof Zermatt, La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich, and Bellevue Palace Bern contributed significantly to growth and profitability.

Early 2026 indicators show a continued positive trend, with a 3.4% revenue increase as of February on a like-for-like basis.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at AEVIS VICTORIA is on 01.04.2026.

The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 14,675EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.





