    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSonova Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sonova Holding
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Sonova Announces New Strategy to Reach CHF 6 Billion Revenue by 2030

    Sonova charts an ambitious new course, sharpening its focus on core hearing care, innovation and AI to accelerate growth and secure market leadership by 2030.

    Sonova Announces New Strategy to Reach CHF 6 Billion Revenue by 2030
    Foto: ENNIO LEANZA - picture alliance/KEYSTONE
    • Sonova aims to become a market leader with a revenue target of CHF 6 billion by FY 2030/31
    • The company plans to divest its Consumer Hearing business to focus on core hearing care activities
    • The renewed strategy emphasizes innovation, expanding product design for lifestyle and healthy aging solutions, and leveraging AI and digitalization
    • Sonova will adopt a multi-brand, multi-channel approach, expanding its retail network and managing distribution market-by-market
    • The company intends to improve customer service and operational efficiency to strengthen margins and market position
    • Financial goals include a sales CAGR of 5–10% and core EBIT CAGR of 7–12%, with disciplined capital allocation to support growth

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Sonova Holding is on 18.05.2026.

    The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 193,88EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 193,73EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.


    Sonova Holding

    -0,40 %
    -10,55 %
    -9,18 %
    -12,98 %
    -30,99 %
    -22,45 %
    -12,11 %
    +76,78 %
    +651,95 %
    ISIN:CH0012549785WKN:893484





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Sonova Announces New Strategy to Reach CHF 6 Billion Revenue by 2030 Sonova charts an ambitious new course, sharpening its focus on core hearing care, innovation and AI to accelerate growth and secure market leadership by 2030.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     