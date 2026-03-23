Sonova Announces New Strategy to Reach CHF 6 Billion Revenue by 2030
Sonova charts an ambitious new course, sharpening its focus on core hearing care, innovation and AI to accelerate growth and secure market leadership by 2030.
Foto: ENNIO LEANZA - picture alliance/KEYSTONE
- Sonova aims to become a market leader with a revenue target of CHF 6 billion by FY 2030/31
- The company plans to divest its Consumer Hearing business to focus on core hearing care activities
- The renewed strategy emphasizes innovation, expanding product design for lifestyle and healthy aging solutions, and leveraging AI and digitalization
- Sonova will adopt a multi-brand, multi-channel approach, expanding its retail network and managing distribution market-by-market
- The company intends to improve customer service and operational efficiency to strengthen margins and market position
- Financial goals include a sales CAGR of 5–10% and core EBIT CAGR of 7–12%, with disciplined capital allocation to support growth
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Sonova Holding is on 18.05.2026.
The price of Sonova Holding at the time of the news was 193,88EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 193,73EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,08 % since publication.
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