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    q.beyond Targets €250M Revenue by 2028 with AI, Sector Focus & Global Growth

    By 2028, q.beyond aims to reinvent itself from IT provider to AI orchestrator, driving sector-focused growth, higher margins and international expansion across Europe.

    q.beyond Targets €250M Revenue by 2028 with AI, Sector Focus & Global Growth
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • q.beyond aims to grow its revenues to €250 million by 2028 through its "2028 Strategy" that focuses on sector expertise, AI, and international expansion.
    • The strategy involves combining sector-specific competence with IT expertise to create added value, improve margins, and develop sector-specific AI solutions.
    • q.beyond plans to strengthen its market position in logistics and retail, while entering high-growth sectors like healthcare and energy, leveraging structural changes in these industries.
    • The company is transitioning from an IT service provider to an AI orchestrator for European SMEs, developing AI agents and operating them as managed services to generate high-margin recurring revenues.
    • International expansion is a key component, with plans to establish sales and delivery hubs in Spain and Latvia, aiming to increase the international revenue share to around 10% by 2028.
    • The company projects revenues of approximately €182-190 million for 2026, with positive free cash flow and net income, and plans to reach €250 million in revenue by 2028 with an EBITDA margin of around 10%.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at q.beyond is on 30.03.2026.

    The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5150EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.


    q.beyond

    -0,28 %
    -9,03 %
    -10,58 %
    ISIN:DE000A41YDG0WKN:A41YDG





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    q.beyond Targets €250M Revenue by 2028 with AI, Sector Focus & Global Growth By 2028, q.beyond aims to reinvent itself from IT provider to AI orchestrator, driving sector-focused growth, higher margins and international expansion across Europe.
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