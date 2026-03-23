q.beyond Targets €250M Revenue by 2028 with AI, Sector Focus & Global Growth

q.beyond aims to grow its revenues to €250 million by 2028 through its "2028 Strategy" that focuses on sector expertise, AI, and international expansion.

The strategy involves combining sector-specific competence with IT expertise to create added value, improve margins, and develop sector-specific AI solutions.

q.beyond plans to strengthen its market position in logistics and retail, while entering high-growth sectors like healthcare and energy, leveraging structural changes in these industries.

The company is transitioning from an IT service provider to an AI orchestrator for European SMEs, developing AI agents and operating them as managed services to generate high-margin recurring revenues.

International expansion is a key component, with plans to establish sales and delivery hubs in Spain and Latvia, aiming to increase the international revenue share to around 10% by 2028.

The company projects revenues of approximately €182-190 million for 2026, with positive free cash flow and net income, and plans to reach €250 million in revenue by 2028 with an EBITDA margin of around 10%.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at q.beyond is on 30.03.2026.

The price of q.beyond at the time of the news was 3,5150EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.





