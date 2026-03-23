Evotec & BARDA Collaborate to Improve Ebola Antibody Manufacturing
Evotec Biologics’ Just unit joins forces with U.S. agencies to boost fast, scalable antibody production against deadly filoviruses like Ebola and Sudan, strengthening outbreak readiness.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec Biologics' subsidiary Just is partnering with BARDA to optimize manufacturing of antibodies against Ebola and related viruses
- The project aims to develop high-yield, scalable, and cost-efficient production processes for monoclonal antibodies targeting filoviruses, including Ebola and Sudan viruses
- The program is valued at up to $10 million and supports U.S. efforts to improve preparedness for hemorrhagic fever outbreaks
- Just will use its advanced biomanufacturing platform for molecular optimization, cell line development, and process development of two antibodies derived from Ebola survivors
- No approved treatments currently exist for Sudan virus infections, highlighting the importance of this project
- The initiative is funded by U.S. federal agencies, including BARDA and ASPR, to enhance the industrial capacity for producing medical countermeasures against infectious diseases
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Evotec is on 08.04.2026.
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