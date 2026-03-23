Salzgitter Group Nears Break-Even with Stable Pretax Results

The Salzgitter Group's pretax result in 2025 was close to breakeven, with an after-tax loss of €70 million, improved from €348 million in 2024.

The Technology Business Unit achieved a record result, and the group received a positive contribution from its investment in Aurubis AG.

External sales declined to €9.0 billion in 2025 due to lower steel product prices and deconsolidation of the stainless tubes group.

The group implemented measures from the P28 profit improvement program, saving €129 million in costs in 2025.

For 2026, the group forecasts sales of around €9.5 billion, EBITDA between €500 million and €600 million, and EBT between €75 million and €175 million.

The group plans to propose a dividend of €0.20 per share at the upcoming Annual General Meeting, despite ongoing economic challenges and market volatility.

The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at Salzgitter is on 23.03.2026.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 33,75EUR and was down -3,63 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,82EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.335,42PKT (-1,31 %).





