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    Delivery Hero Sells foodpanda Taiwan to Grab

    Delivery Hero reshapes its Asian footprint as it strikes a USD 600 million deal to sell its profitable Taiwan foodpanda unit to Grab, pending regulatory approval.

    Delivery Hero Sells foodpanda Taiwan to Grab
    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • Delivery Hero SE agrees to sell its foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab for USD 600 million on a cash and debt-free basis.
    • The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, including merger control.
    • The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
    • The Taiwanese foodpanda business generated a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion and positive adjusted EBITDA in 2025.
    • The sale involves Delivery Hero’s sole operational subsidiary in Taiwan, Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd.
    • The announcement includes forward-looking statements and emphasizes the importance of regulatory approvals and potential risks.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Delivery Hero is on 26.03.2026.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.284,02PKT (-1,50 %).


    Delivery Hero

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    -14,31 %
    -28,31 %
    -34,95 %
    -39,20 %
    -52,56 %
    -86,92 %
    -47,02 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4K43WKN:A2E4K4





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    Delivery Hero Sells foodpanda Taiwan to Grab Delivery Hero reshapes its Asian footprint as it strikes a USD 600 million deal to sell its profitable Taiwan foodpanda unit to Grab, pending regulatory approval.
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