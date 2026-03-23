Delivery Hero Sells foodpanda Taiwan to Grab
Delivery Hero reshapes its Asian footprint as it strikes a USD 600 million deal to sell its profitable Taiwan foodpanda unit to Grab, pending regulatory approval.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- Delivery Hero SE agrees to sell its foodpanda business in Taiwan to Grab for USD 600 million on a cash and debt-free basis.
- The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals, including merger control.
- The proceeds from the sale will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
- The Taiwanese foodpanda business generated a GMV of EUR 1.5 billion and positive adjusted EBITDA in 2025.
- The sale involves Delivery Hero’s sole operational subsidiary in Taiwan, Foodpanda Taiwan Co., Ltd.
- The announcement includes forward-looking statements and emphasizes the importance of regulatory approvals and potential risks.
The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Delivery Hero is on 26.03.2026.
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