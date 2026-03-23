Delivery Hero Sells Taiwan Food Delivery to Grab for $600M
Delivery Hero is reshaping its global footprint, striking a USD 600 million deal with Grab that will shift its Taiwan food delivery business and open a new chapter for both firms.
Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
- Delivery Hero plans to sell its Taiwan food delivery operations to Grab for USD 600 million in cash
- The transaction is the first milestone in Delivery Hero’s ongoing strategic review and aims to unlock shareholder value
- The sale will strengthen Delivery Hero’s capital structure by providing proceeds to repay debt and support corporate purposes
- The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals
- The Taiwan operations generated EUR 1.5 billion GMV and positive EBITDA in 2025
- Grab will expand into Taiwan, marking its 9th market outside Southeast Asia, with growth opportunities in food and groceries delivery
The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Delivery Hero is on 26.03.2026.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.289,43PKT (-1,48 %).
+1,40 %
-14,31 %
-28,31 %
-34,95 %
-39,20 %
-52,56 %
-86,92 %
-47,02 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte