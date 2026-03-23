Gerresheimer, Venture Global Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 197953527
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Venture Global Registered (A)
|+7,64 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
|+7,48 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥉
|Geely Automobile Holdings
|+7,24 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🟥
|Gold Royalty
|-11,29 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
|-11,34 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Focus Minerals
|-14,47 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Exail Technologies
|Maschinenbau
|Barrick Mining Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Siemens Energy
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Fortuna Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|62
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Silber
|40
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|30
|Pharmaindustrie
|Borussia Dortmund
|27
|Freizeit
|Almonty Industries
|23
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|15
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Venture Global Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Wochenperformance: +18,07 %
Platz 1
Esso Societe Anonyme Francaise
Wochenperformance: +14,01 %
Wochenperformance: +14,01 %
Platz 2
Geely Automobile Holdings
Wochenperformance: +10,00 %
Wochenperformance: +10,00 %
Platz 3
Gold Royalty
Wochenperformance: -29,12 %
Wochenperformance: -29,12 %
Platz 4
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: -34,38 %
Wochenperformance: -34,38 %
Platz 5
Focus Minerals
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Wochenperformance: +1,39 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -15,71 %
Wochenperformance: -15,71 %
Platz 8
Exail Technologies
Wochenperformance: +10,82 %
Wochenperformance: +10,82 %
Platz 9
Barrick Mining Corporation
Wochenperformance: -18,39 %
Wochenperformance: -18,39 %
Platz 10
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -8,71 %
Wochenperformance: -8,71 %
Platz 11
Fortuna Mining
Wochenperformance: -24,78 %
Wochenperformance: -24,78 %
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +20,75 %
Wochenperformance: +20,75 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -23,62 %
Wochenperformance: -23,62 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Platz 15
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -3,39 %
Wochenperformance: -3,39 %
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -22,59 %
Wochenperformance: -22,59 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -9,77 %
Wochenperformance: -9,77 %
Platz 18
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