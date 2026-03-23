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    ASUS Unveils Full Support for Intel Core 200S Series

    ASUS is powering the next wave of industrial edge AI, pairing its robust hardware lineup with Intel’s new Core 200S Series for faster, smarter, long-life deployments.

    ASUS Unveils Full Support for Intel Core 200S Series
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • ASUS announced full compatibility of its product portfolio (industrial motherboards, CTOS embedded systems, and rugged edge AI computers) with the new Intel Core 200S Series processors.
    • The supported Intel Core 200S Series uses the LGA 1700 socket and hybrid performance architecture, offering up to 24 cores / 32 threads.
    • Platforms gain PCIe 5.0 connectivity and DDR5-5600 memory support; many existing Intel 600-series systems can be upgraded via a simple BIOS update.
    • ASUS commits to long-term product availability and supply through 2035 to support extended industrial and commercial deployment lifecycles.
    • Systems are engineered for industrial reliability — wide operating temperature/voltage ranges, resistance to shock and vibration (up to 5 GRMS), and in-vehicle options with 8–48V DC input and ignition power control.
    • The combined CPU/GPU flexibility targets demanding edge AI use cases (machine vision, autonomous vehicles, intelligent video analytics), with immediate availability across listed motherboard, CTOS, and PE-series edge AI models.






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    ASUS Unveils Full Support for Intel Core 200S Series ASUS is powering the next wave of industrial edge AI, pairing its robust hardware lineup with Intel’s new Core 200S Series for faster, smarter, long-life deployments.
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