DAX, Regulus Resources & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Regulus Resources
|+16,19 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|ASP Isotopes
|+14,21 %
|Chemie
|🥉
|Delivery Hero
|+13,67 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H)
|-11,63 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Comer Industries
|-12,49 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Valneva
|-38,72 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Siemens Energy
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
|Swarmer
|Informationstechnologie
|Valneva
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|261
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|96
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|75
|Gesundheitswesen
|Almonty Industries
|62
|Rohstoffe
|Vonovia
|59
|Immobilien
|Gold
|51
|Rohstoffe
Regulus Resources
Wochenperformance: +2,52 %
Wochenperformance: +2,52 %
Platz 1
ASP Isotopes
Wochenperformance: -24,26 %
Wochenperformance: -24,26 %
Platz 2
Delivery Hero
Wochenperformance: -14,31 %
Wochenperformance: -14,31 %
Platz 3
Lingbao Gold Group Company Ltd. Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -24,00 %
Wochenperformance: -24,00 %
Platz 4
Comer Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,30 %
Wochenperformance: -14,30 %
Platz 5
Valneva
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Platz 6
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -31,96 %
Wochenperformance: -31,96 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Wochenperformance: -17,20 %
Platz 8
Siemens Energy
Wochenperformance: -9,62 %
Wochenperformance: -9,62 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +20,75 %
Wochenperformance: +20,75 %
Platz 10
Swarmer
Wochenperformance: +203,68 %
Wochenperformance: +203,68 %
Platz 11
Valneva
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Wochenperformance: -41,63 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -7,09 %
Wochenperformance: -7,09 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -24,29 %
Wochenperformance: -24,29 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +20,75 %
Wochenperformance: +20,75 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -22,59 %
Wochenperformance: -22,59 %
Platz 16
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -17,29 %
Wochenperformance: -17,29 %
Platz 17
Gold
Wochenperformance: -18,32 %
Wochenperformance: -18,32 %
Platz 18
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